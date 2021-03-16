St Vincent Booked For April ‘SNL’ Episode

Guitar goddess St Vincent will be the musical guest for an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live.

She’ll appear on the April 3rd episode alongside host Daniel Kaluuya.

St Vincent – aka Annie Clark – is getting ready to release a new album, Daddy Issues, which she says will evoke “music made in New York from 1971-76”. Daddy Issues will be out on May 14th.

What are some of your all-time favorite SNL music performances?