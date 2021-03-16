News

St Vincent Booked For April ‘SNL’ Episode

Posted on

Guitar goddess St Vincent will be the musical guest for an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live.

She’ll appear on the April 3rd episode alongside host Daniel Kaluuya.

St Vincent – aka Annie Clark – is getting ready to release a new album, Daddy Issues, which she says will evoke “music made in New York from 1971-76”. Daddy Issues will be out on May 14th.

What are some of your all-time favorite SNL music performances?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top