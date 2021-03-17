Boner of the Day for March 17, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1:WANT A HEART OR KIDNEY? COME ON DOWN
Doctors are caught on video weighing as if they are on the price is right game show. via NY Times
Boner Candidate #2: TRY COUNSELLING
A ukranian couple handcuffed themselves together to solve all of their relationship issues. via Reuters
Boner Candidate #3: SEN. JOHNSON IS AFRAID OF PEOPLE WHO DON’T LOOK LIKE HIM
Sen. Ron Johnson told a right wing radio station that he is afraid of people who don’t look like him, whether they are breaking the law or not. via Chicago Tribune
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: PLEASURE WITH A PICKLE
A Florida man, Eric Detiege, was arrested for pleasuring himself with a pickle. via The Smoking Gun
Boner Candidate #2: WELL THEN THEIR NOT BARS ARE THEY?
There is a new wave of sober living happening and there are a lot of bars that opening that will not serve alcohol. via Newser
Boner Candidate #3: TED THINKS THE MILITARY IS GOING AFTER TUCKER
Ted Cruz feels like the military is going after Tucker Carlson for comments he made regarding new military uniforms. via MSN
