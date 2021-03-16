Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters Sign On For ‘Band Together Washington’ Benefit

Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, and many more Washington-based artists will be part of a charity livestream for their home state later this week.

‘Band Together Washington’ will raise money to help keep local music venues afloat during the pandemic.

Other artists scheduled to appear include Sir Mix-A-Lot, Duff McKagan, Neko Case, Brandi Carlile, and The Presidents of the United States of America.

This Thursday, head to https://t.co/NDUgVOwLe2 at 7:30pm PST to check out this free livestream event to support independent concert venues! Go to @keepmusiclivewa for registration details. #BandTogetherWashington pic.twitter.com/zvE78Q0PSa — Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) March 15, 2021

The livestream is free to watch and kicks off Thursday night at 7:30PST/4:30EST.

