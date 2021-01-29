News

System of a Down to Premiere New Music Video Over Livestream Event

Posted on

System of a Down news is always bittersweet: no new album to expect, but new music occasionally to help out a good cause.
System of a Down’s Saturday livestream event will not only be raising funds to help Artsakhian and Armenian soldiers but will also see the premiere of a new music video.

Streaming on their Youtube Channel, the band will premiere the video for “Genocidal Humanoidz” after the event.
Funds raised from the livestream will go towards the rehabilitation of Artsakhian and Armenian soldiers who may need prosthetic limbs.

Will you be tuning into the livestream? Do you think there will ever be another System of a Down album?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top