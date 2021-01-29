System of a Down to Premiere New Music Video Over Livestream Event

System of a Down news is always bittersweet: no new album to expect, but new music occasionally to help out a good cause.

System of a Down’s Saturday livestream event will not only be raising funds to help Artsakhian and Armenian soldiers but will also see the premiere of a new music video.

.@systemofadown have announced a livestream fundraising event set to take place on January 30th, which will include the premiere of the music video for "Genocidal Humanoidz". https://t.co/KERIjBK1Xo pic.twitter.com/YdLREe37mh — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) January 26, 2021

Streaming on their Youtube Channel, the band will premiere the video for “Genocidal Humanoidz” after the event.

Funds raised from the livestream will go towards the rehabilitation of Artsakhian and Armenian soldiers who may need prosthetic limbs.

Will you be tuning into the livestream? Do you think there will ever be another System of a Down album?