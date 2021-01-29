Dunkin’ Launches Free Coffee Mondays!

What’s better than a cup of coffee from Dunkin’? How about FREE coffee?

Dunkin’ has announced Free Coffee Mondays for their rewards members!

DD members will receive a free medium coffee with any purchase every Monday in February!

Rewards members can order ahead of time on the Dunkin’ app or have their loyalty ID scanned before paying.

Not a DD Rewards member? Sign up on the Dunkin’ app or DDPerks.com!

Are you a DD Rewards member? Will you be getting your free coffees next month? What do you usually get from Dunkin’?