Dunkin’ Launches Free Coffee Mondays!

What’s better than a cup of coffee from Dunkin’? How about FREE coffee?
Dunkin’ has announced Free Coffee Mondays for their rewards members!
DD members will receive a free medium coffee with any purchase every Monday in February!
Dunkin’ Is Bringing Back ‘Free Coffee Mondays’ For The Month Of February 2021: https://t.co/N9vfxV2pzi @dunkindonuts #chewboom #FreeCoffeeMondays pic.twitter.com/4csiwwredd
— ChewBoom (@ChewBoom) January 29, 2021
Rewards members can order ahead of time on the Dunkin’ app or have their loyalty ID scanned before paying.
Not a DD Rewards member? Sign up on the Dunkin’ app or DDPerks.com!
Are you a DD Rewards member? Will you be getting your free coffees next month? What do you usually get from Dunkin’?
