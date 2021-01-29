A Day to Remember Release Acoustic “Everything We Need” Performance

A Day to Remember streamed an acoustic performance earlier in the week, but it was only available to watch for a limited time. Now, they’ve released part of that performance.

The band has released a video of the performance of “Everything We Need” on the Fueled by Ramen Youtube channel.

Meanwhile, the studio version of the song was released on Wednesday, and A Day to Remember’s new album, You’re Welcome, is out March 5.

What do you think of “Everything We Need?” Are you looking forward to their new album? Did you watch the streaming event?