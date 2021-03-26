News

Tame Impala Releases ‘InnerSpeaker’ 10th Anniversary Box Set

Posted on
Photo: Neil Krug

Tame Impala is releasing a special deluxe box set to mark the 10th anniversary of its landmark debut album InnerSpeaker.

The four-LP set includes new mixes, studio jam sessions, instrumental tracks, and a 40-page booklet.

The band also released a short film titled InnerSpeaker Memories, with archival footage of Kevin Parker in the studio.

Do you have any favorite albums celebrating a big anniversary this year?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top