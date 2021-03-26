Tame Impala Releases ‘InnerSpeaker’ 10th Anniversary Box Set

Tame Impala is releasing a special deluxe box set to mark the 10th anniversary of its landmark debut album InnerSpeaker.
The four-LP set includes new mixes, studio jam sessions, instrumental tracks, and a 40-page booklet.
In honor of the 10th anniversary of 2010's 'InnerSpeaker Memories,' Tame Impala has released a short film documenting the making of the seminal album. https://t.co/9xrorho3t8
The band also released a short film titled InnerSpeaker Memories, with archival footage of Kevin Parker in the studio.
Do you have any favorite albums celebrating a big anniversary this year?
