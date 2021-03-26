Stone Temple Pilots Announce ‘Tiny Music’ Special

Stone Temple Pilots are reissuing their 1996 album Tiny Music…Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop in honor of its 25th anniversary.

The release date is set for July 23 and will include a super-deluxe edition with the original album remastered, various alternate and instrumental versions, plus a full live recording from a 1997 STP show in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Stone Temple Pilots have announced a 25th anniversary box set for their third studio album, Tiny Music… Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop. Check out a previously-unheard alternate version of the album's hit single, "Big Bang Baby": https://t.co/srmbYDfT44 pic.twitter.com/GGHrRu0cLQ — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) March 25, 2021

Tiny Music… was STP’s third album. It came out in March of 1996.

While not quite as successful as the band’s first two albums, it did spawn the hit singles, “Big Bang Baby” and “Lady Picture Show.”

What were you doing 25 years ago?