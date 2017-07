Do we really have to wait until July?

HBO released another look at the second to last season of Game of Thrones. The clip is set to the anachronistic¬†“Sit Down” by James. We have to wait until July 16th. Things look as though they are coming to a head with the last two seasons totaling only 13 episode, we shall savor each one.

A Lannister always pays their debts. Peter Dinklage strikes a pose with Tyrion at #GoTPremiereLA. A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on Apr 10, 2016 at 8:11pm PDT