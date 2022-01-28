The Mighty Mighty Bosstones Announce Breakup

Photo: The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, YouTube

After nearly 40 years together, the members of the Mighty Mighty Bosstones have gone their separate ways.

The Boston-based band announced their breakup Thursday on Facebook — but offered no reason for the split. “After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together, we have decided to no longer continue on as a band,” the post reads. “Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us.”

Over the course of their career, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones have released 11 studio albums, with their final effort — When God Was Great — dropping just last year. Their biggest hit, “The Impression that I Get,” peaked at number one on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart in 1997.

Considering how many members were in the band, is it a wonder they stayed together for almost 40 years?