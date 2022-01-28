The Cure Have ‘One To Three’ Albums’ Worth Of Material Ready

Shutterstock

The Cure hasn’t released a new album in over a decade – but it sounds like the band has plenty of material waiting in the wings.

According to guitarist Reeves Gabrels, the goth-rock legends have “one to three” albums’ worth of new music, much of it written during the pandemic. He says they’re “finishing up” the records but didn’t give a timeline for when they might be done.

Cure frontman Robert Smith said last year that the band has recorded “20-odd songs” but that he’s been struggling to write lyrics.

The Cure’s last studio album was 2008’s 4:13 Dream.

What’s your favorite Cure album?