Lumineers Top Album Sales Chart With ‘Brightside’

The Lumineers are back on top of the charts with their latest release.

The band’s new album, Brightside, holds the #1 spot on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, with 26,000 copies sold in the U.S.

It’s the third time Lumineers have held the #1 spot – they previously did so with 2019’s III and 2016’s Cleopatra.

Other rock albums in the Top 10 include Skillet’s Dominion at #5, and Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours – yes, the 1977 album – which dropped from #6 to #10.

Do you still buy albums? How many per year?

Comments
