Papa Roach Premiere Video For ‘Stand Up’

Papa Roach just unveiled their anthemic new single “Stand Up”, dropping the official music video on YouTube Thursday afternoon.

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix says the track is “inspired by the social unrest of marginalized people throughout the world.”

Papa Roach is planning a new album sometime in 2022 and will launch the ‘Kill The Noise’ tour with Bad Wolves and Hollywood Undead on March 1st.

What are some of your favorite political rock songs?