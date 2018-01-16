The New Beck Video Will Crush Your Feels

BECK “FIX ME” VIDEO PREMIERE FROM NEW ALBUM COLORS

Following this morning’s sneak peek premiere on BuzzFeed, Beck and co-stars Mame, Riku, Gaku, and Qoo—follow them on Instagram at @tamanegi.qoo.riku—have proudly unveiled the wonderfully whimsical, dare we say Instagrammable, the video for “Fix Me,” from his new album Colors.

Set in the otherworldly hills of Yamagata, Japan, the video for “Fix Me” is a tender look into the world of Mame and her canine guardians, featuring scenes that oscillate from highly stylized and costumed tableaus to carefree games of frisbee and feasting on a birthday cake.

Director Brook Linder commented on the unique experience of making the video: “There’s something really special happening in the mountains of Yamagata, and we were lucky enough to enter Mame’s world for two afternoons in November. That home is heaven on Earth. One of the dogs, Qoo, and I had a special connection —I think he’s my great-grandfather reincarnated… or something. He looked into my soul.”

For the video’s release, Beck has partnered with the ASPCA® (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) to enable fans to make an easy charitable donation—simply visit www.aspca.org/helpanimals or watch the video here to help make a difference today.

“Fix Me” is the cooldown closer of Beck’s 13th album Colors, hailed as “a euphoric blast of experimental pop… fresh and essential” by Rolling Stone. Colors has been holding strong in the charts since its top 3 debuts in October 2017, currently buoyed by the #1 alternative single “Up All Night” and its epic video, the latter nominated in the Best Music Video category of the 60th annual Grammy Awards taking place Sunday, January 28.