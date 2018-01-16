David Byrne of Talking Heads is Coming to Utah

American Utopia Tour is Coming to The Capitol Theatre

David Byrne has extended his tour and that has put Salt Lake in reach for a concert date. May 30th at The Capital Theatre the man in the funny suits (not as funny these days) takes the stage to support his new album American Utopia out on March 9th. According to Rolling Stone, “This is the most ambitious show I’ve done since the shows that were filmed for Stop Making Sense, so fingers crossed,” Mr. Byrne said.

The Capitol Theatre website says that “David will be performing songs from his new album American Utopia, out March 9th, as well as classics from his solo career and days with the Talk Heads. Performing with David will be a 12-piece untethered band.” So yes, you will get some Talking Heads songs on this tour.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 19th at 10.