The Offspring Appears in World of Tanks

The Offspring is teaming up with the online video game ‘World Of Tanks.’

The band previously partnered with the game for the Wargaming Fest in 2019 and is doing it again to celebrate the release of their new album, “Let the Bad Times Roll.”

The project includes limited-edition in-game content featuring the band and a new ‘TL1 LPC Pretty Fly tank’ containing “everything the band needs to put on an impromptu show, including all their instruments, stage-lights, and more.”

