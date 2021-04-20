News

Weezer Wants to Clean Your House

Weezer wants to clean your house…kind of.

The band announced today that they are teaming up with iRobot to create their own version of the Roomba.

In a new video, the band explained, “Studies show that nine out of ten humans have dreamed of Weezer cleaning their house, but it simply wasn’t possible until now.”

The collaboration includes a chance for fans to win an iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum with a Weezer skin, or a “Wroomba.”

Reviews of the product include, “Like having Weezer clean your home, but it actually gets clean.” You can head to Wroomba.com for more details.

Would you buy a Wroomba?

Comments
