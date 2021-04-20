Weezer wants to clean your house…kind of.

The band announced today that they are teaming up with iRobot to create their own version of the Roomba.

In a new video, the band explained, “Studies show that nine out of ten humans have dreamed of Weezer cleaning their house, but it simply wasn’t possible until now.”

The collaboration includes a chance for fans to win an iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum with a Weezer skin, or a “Wroomba.”

Reviews of the product include, “Like having Weezer clean your home, but it actually gets clean.” You can head to Wroomba.com for more details.

Would you buy a Wroomba?