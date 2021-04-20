The Lumineers Postpone Tour, Announce Album

The Lumineers are rescheduling their tour until 2022.

The band made the announcement today but took some of the sting out of the news by also revealing that they are working on a new album.

The band wrote on Insta, “The bad news: we have decided that in order to create the safest environment possible for all involved, it is best to move all headline touring to 2022. The good news: we’re currently in the studio finishing our 4th album (!!) which we will tour on in 2022 and beyond.”

To all of our North American fans who are holding on to their tickets from 2020, thank you for your patience throughout the last year… there’s both good and bad news. pic.twitter.com/dk4t8Kn8Qi — The Lumineers (@thelumineers) April 19, 2021

If you could only see one band live this year, who would it be?