The Offspring Concerned New Material is ‘Too Different’

Although it’s been six years since the release of The Offspring’s last album, don’t give up on the veteran band just yet. Guitarist Noodles says he and his bandmates have been hard at work preparing the followup to 2012’s Days Go By, but have yet to lay down any tracks because they’re worried the songs might be “a little too different” than their previous work. “We’ve got a bunch of new songs that we’re preparing to go in and record right now.” Noodles says. “I think there’s a record’s worth in there, but we’re thinking that maybe the songs are just a little too different. We know there’s a song or two on every record that comes out of left-field for us, but it’s more than just a couple this time.”

