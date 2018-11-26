Hayley Williams Talks Mental Health, Taking A Break From Social Media

Don’t blame the algorithms if you stop seeing posts from Hayley Williams for some time. The Paramore frontwoman reveals she is taking some time off from social media. Posting to her Instagram, Williams cites her new side project, *Good Dye Young*, as the main reason for her disappearance, saying that it “is actually my main b***h.”

However, the singer also admits that she needs the “extended break” to focus on herself, writing, “there’s..a lot…going on. it’s exciting and it’s also a lot…i sense in my body and my mind that it’s time again.” Before anyone worries that Williams is giving up the stage for the hair salon, she puts that line of thinking to rest, adding, “i’m not planning on abandoning music for hair, in case anyone’s starting to wonder.”