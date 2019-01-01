The X96 Top 50 Songs of 2018

1. Imagine Dragons “Whatever It Takes”



2. Lovelytheband “Broken”



3. Foster The People “Sit Next To Me”



4. Weezer “Africa”



5. Panic! At The Disco “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”



6. Bastille with Marshmello “Happier”



7. Thirty Seconds To Mars “Dangerous Night”



8. Imagine Dragons “Natural”



9. AJR “Burn The House Down”



10. Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes”



11. Bastille “Quarter Past Midnight”



12. Walk The Moon “Kamikaze”



13. Flora Cash “You’re Somebody Else”



14. Joywave “Doubt”



15. Awolnation “Handyman”



16. Twenty One Pilots “Jumpsuit”



17. Muse “Thought Contagion”



18. Albert Hammond Jr. “Far Away Truths”



19. Dennis Lloyd “Nevermind”



20. Twenty One Pilots “My Blood”



21. Mumford & Sons “Guiding Light”



22. Lovelytheband “These Are My Friends”



23. Blue October “I Hope You’re Happy”



24. The Killers “Run For Cover”



25. The Struts “Body Talks”



26. The Interrupters “She’s Kerosene”



27. Bishop Briggs “White Flag”



28. Elle King “Shame”



29. Portugal. The Man “Live In The Moment”



30. Rise Against “House On Fire”



31. Mike Shinoda “Crossing A Line”



32. Beck “Colors”



33. AJR featuring Rivers Cuomo “Sober Up”



34. Moon Taxi “Two High”



35. King Princess “1950”



36. Billie Eilish “You Should See Me In A Crown”



37. Muse “Something Human”



38. Alice Merton “Lash Out”



39. Death Cab For Cutie “Gold Rush”



40. Vance Joy “Saturday Sun”



41. Sir Sly “& Run”



42. Weezer “Can’t Knock The Hustle”



43. Yungblud “I Love You Will You Marry Me”



44. The Revivalists “All My Friends”



45. The 1975 “Love It If We Made It”



46. Jack White “Over And Over And Over”



47. Chvrches “Miracle”



48. Bear Hands “Back Seat Driver”



49. Dashboard Confessional “We Fight”



50. St. Vincent “Los Ageless”



