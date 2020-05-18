There’s A Petition To Keep ‘Headstrong’ By Trapt Off Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Soundtrack

Activision is gearing up to release an updated version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, as well as the soundtrack to the game. Even though “Headstrong” by Trapt isn’t part of the lineup, which features My Chemical Romance, Millencolin, All Time Low, Neck Deep, and Creeper, there are some who want to keep it that way. A petition has popped up on Change.org that already has thousands signed on asking the company to not add the track, which came out after the original two Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games. While it does seem like a random request, Game Rant believes it could have something to do with the band’s frontman and his recent bad actions on social media.

Petition to Keep 'Headstrong' by Trapt Off Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Soundtrack is Blowing Up https://t.co/QeqKMDVe79 pic.twitter.com/MHiJBa3niQ — Game Rant (@GameRant) May 17, 2020

😂 Trapt Headstrong was never in THPS🤦🏻‍♂️ But a lot of you sure thought it was…. I cannot believe this lasted as many days as it did. https://t.co/0f3Hk5g5pP — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) May 17, 2020

#cancelculture adult children of Twitter don’t realize the massive press that would be generated for TRAPT if @tonyhawk actually listens to these intolerant libiots and takes Headstrong off a game I played SO MANY times myself, because I support #Trump. https://t.co/jk8hze4Wie — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) May 17, 2020