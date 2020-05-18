Music

There’s A Petition To Keep ‘Headstrong’ By Trapt Off Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Soundtrack

Posted on

Activision is gearing up to release an updated version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, as well as the soundtrack to the game. Even though “Headstrong” by Trapt isn’t part of the lineup, which features My Chemical Romance, Millencolin, All Time Low, Neck Deep, and Creeper, there are some who want to keep it that way. A petition has popped up on Change.org that already has thousands signed on asking the company to not add the track, which came out after the original two Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games. While it does seem like a random request, Game Rant believes it could have something to do with the band’s frontman and his recent bad actions on social media.

And then Trapt posted this:

And this…

