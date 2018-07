This week on SLCPUNX we recapped the SOCIAL DISTORTION Show, Plus Played Some Misfits, and Rancid!

Here’s the playlist from Sunday night! We’ll see you THIS Sunday at 10pm!

PENNYWISE – STAND BY ME

SOCIAL DISTORTION – STORY OF MY LIFE

DESCENDENTS – BIKEAGE

REAL MCKENZIES – CHIP

SUICIDE MACHINES – NEW GIRL

MISFITS – I TURNED INTO AN ALIEN

OPERATION IVY – SOUND SYSTEM

RANCID – 1998

JUGHEADS REVENGE – TEARING DOWN THE WORLD

SWINGIN’ UTTERS – NOWHERE FAST

GREEN DAY – WALKING CONTRADICTION

THE LONGSHOT – LOVE IS FOR LOSERS

THE INTERRUPTERS – SHE’S KEROSENE

GUTTERMOUTH – MR. BARBEQUE

NO USE FOR A NAME – ENJOY THE SILENCE

SONIC BOOM SIX – THE ROAD TO HELL IS PAVED WITH GOOD INTENTIONS

BAD BRAINS – I AGAINST I

THE VANDALS – I’VE GOT AN APE DRAPE

THE TRANSPLANTS – BAGGY TROUSERS