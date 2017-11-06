This week on SLCPUNX with Jon Smith

Hey kids! Don’t forget to tell your friends that we play a full hour of PUNK RAWK every Sunday night at 10pm!

AQUABATS – SUPERRAD

BOUNCING SOULS – BATTLEGROUND

THE VANDALS – MY GIRLFRIEND’S DEAD

THE EXPLOITED – SEX AND VIOLENCE

REEL BIG FISH – BEER

THE TRANSPLANTS – BAGGY TROUSERS

RANCID – ST. MARY

DECSENDENTS – ‘MERICAN

NOFX – SEPERATION OF CHURCH AND SKATE

TEN FOOT POLE – A.D.D.

TOY DOLLS – LIVIN’ LA VIDA LOCA

FRANK TURNER – PHOTOSYNTHESIS

SOCIAL D – BALL AND CHAIN

FUGAZI – WAITING ROOM

PENNYWISE – BRO HYMN

THE CRAMPS – BIKINI GIRLS WITH MACHINE GUNS

OH! Gotta give a big thanks to City Weekly for the mention of our little punk show on Sunday nights. Even if they got every possible thing wrong, it’s the thought that counts.

The “801” version of the show ended in July of ’16, with CURRENT (not former) Rancid drummer Branden. Branden is still our bestie, but he’s very busy with punk rawk stuff, so Jon Smith (that’s me!) kept the show going after the original 10 week run Also we’re on at 10, not 8. ANYwho. thanks for listnin’