This week on SLCPUNX with Jon Smith

Hey kids! Don’t forget to tell your friends that we play a full hour of PUNK RAWK every Sunday night at 10pm!
AQUABATS – SUPERRAD
BOUNCING SOULS – BATTLEGROUND
THE VANDALS – MY GIRLFRIEND’S DEAD
THE EXPLOITED – SEX AND VIOLENCE
REEL BIG FISH – BEER
THE TRANSPLANTS – BAGGY TROUSERS
RANCID – ST. MARY
DECSENDENTS – ‘MERICAN
NOFX – SEPERATION OF CHURCH AND SKATE
TEN FOOT POLE – A.D.D.
TOY DOLLS – LIVIN’ LA VIDA LOCA
FRANK TURNER – PHOTOSYNTHESIS
SOCIAL D – BALL AND CHAIN
FUGAZI – WAITING ROOM
PENNYWISE – BRO HYMN
THE CRAMPS – BIKINI GIRLS WITH MACHINE GUNS
OH! Gotta give a big thanks to City Weekly for the mention of our little punk show on Sunday nights. Even if they got every possible thing wrong, it’s the thought that counts.
The “801” version of the show ended in July of ’16, with CURRENT (not former) Rancid drummer Branden. Branden is still our bestie, but he’s very busy with punk rawk stuff, so Jon Smith (that’s me!) kept the show going after the original 10 week run Also we’re on at 10, not 8. ANYwho. thanks for listnin’
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.