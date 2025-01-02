Thursday Drops New Single “Frozen Lake”

Thursday’s New Year Surge: Heavy Single Drops Ahead of Salt Lake City Show
Post-hardcore pioneers Thursday are starting 2025 with a thunderous roar, unveiling their intense new single, “Taking Inventory of a Frozen Lake.” The track, now streaming, sets the stage for their upcoming US, UK, and European tour, which includes a much-anticipated stop in Salt Lake City on 2/4 at The Complex. Listen to the new track below.
Produced by Stuart Richardson, the song begins with a relentless drumming assault and a gritty, chugging guitar riff that underpins Geoff Rickly’s searing vocals: “What’s in my heart? It’s a frozen lake / What’s in my heart? It’s a list of names with no ending.”
In an Instagram post, Thursday revealed the song’s origins: “‘Taking Inventory of a Frozen Lake’ began life at Steve Evetts’s studio in Jersey during off days on our 2022 tour with My Chemical Romance.” They described the lyrics as a reflection of “the dark night of the soul” when one is forced to confront their past. The band likens the track’s energy to their Full Collapse-era sound, calling it an evolution of the music that defined their early days.
Vinyl and Tour News
To celebrate the release, Thursday has issued a 12-inch vinyl pressing of the single, featuring “White Bikes”—a track released in December—as the B-side. This new single follows their April comeback release, “Application for Release From the Dream,” marking their first new music in over 13 years.
Fans in Utah can look forward to hearing the new material live when Thursday performs in Salt Lake City on 2/4. They’ll be joined by Silverstein, Split Chain, and Arm’s Length as tourmates.
Complete Tour Dates
Here’s the full list of Thursday’s upcoming tour dates:
January
1/10: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
1/11: Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues
1/12: Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
1/14: Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks
1/15: Huntington, NY – The Paramount
1/17: Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
1/18: Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
1/19: Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
1/21: Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)
1/22: St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
1/24: Houston, TX – House of Blues
1/25: Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
1/26: San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
1/28: Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater
1/29: Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
1/31: Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
February
2/1: San Diego, CA – The Observatory – North Park
2/2: Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
2/4: Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
2/6: Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
2/8: St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
2/10: Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
2/11: Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
2/12: Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
2/14: Toronto, ON – HISTORY
2/15: Montreal, QC – Olympia de Montreal
2/28: Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz
Tickets are on sale now for all dates via Ticketmaster, including the highly anticipated Salt Lake City show. Don’t miss Thursday’s explosive return to the stage!