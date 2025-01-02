Top Rock Tracks of 2024: Radio’s Heavy Rotation

Shutterstock

Rock Radio Royalty: 2024’s Most Played Songs

Rock radio kept its pulse on the genre’s evolving heartbeat in 2024, championing anthems both familiar and daring. Here’s a look at the tracks that dominated the airwaves, according to LoudWire.

15. Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

Seattle legends Pearl Jam returned with Dark Matter, a brooding exploration of existential themes, proving their longevity in rock’s landscape.

14. Sleep Theory – Fallout

Originally released in 2023, Fallout carried its haunting melodies and soaring vocals into another year of heavy rotation.

13. Halestorm + I Prevail – Can U See Me in the Dark?

This dynamic collaboration fused Halestorm’s raw power with I Prevail’s modern metal sensibilities, creating a haunting anthem tailor-made for repeat play.

12. Bring Me the Horizon – Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd

Innovative and provocative, BMTH’s cryptically titled track blurred the lines between metalcore and electronic experimentation.

11. Pearl Jam – Waiting for Stevie

Pearl Jam strikes again with this heartfelt homage, layering poignant storytelling over lush instrumentals.

10. Jack White – That’s How I’m Feeling

Jack White brought a bluesy, introspective edge to 2024’s rock radio with this soulful and energetic track.

9. Nothing More feat. David Draiman – Angel Song

With Nothing More’s signature theatricality and Draiman’s unmistakable voice, Angel Song soared as one of the year’s standout collaborations.

8. The Offspring – Make It All Right

Pop-punk stalwarts The Offspring embraced a message of resilience and hope, earning them yet another radio staple.

7. Hardy – Rockstar

Hardy blurred genre lines with this gritty anthem, cementing his place as a cross-genre rock heavyweight.

6. Pearl Jam – Wreckage

This hard-hitting track showcased Pearl Jam’s timeless ability to channel raw emotion into unforgettable music.

5. Daughtry – Pieces

A soulful ballad with sweeping melodies, Pieces resonated deeply with audiences, solidifying its place in heavy rotation.

4. Green Day – Dilemma

Released in late 2023, Green Day’s Dilemma married punk urgency with introspective lyricism, ensuring its longevity on 2024’s playlists.

3. Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine

Linkin Park’s posthumous releases continued to captivate, with The Emptiness Machine blending nostalgia with innovation.

2. Falling in Reverse feat. Jelly Roll – All My Life

This collaboration was a powerhouse, pairing Falling in Reverse’s polished chaos with Jelly Roll’s gritty authenticity.

1. Tim Montana – Savage

Dominating the charts, Savage was an unapologetic anthem of rebellion, solidifying Tim Montana as a force to be reckoned with in rock radio.

