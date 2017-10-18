Tom Delonge is building a spaceship. Yes, really..

Not only that, but he wants YOU to pay for it!

Which is fair, I mean your tax dollars have built a bunch of other shit we’ve sent into space, so why not?

And while this may or may not answer the question of “Are we alone in the universe?” It has definitely answered the “What has Tom been doing since leaving Blink?” question.

Depending on who you ask, Tom either quit or was fired from Blink two years ago. During a short doc film called “Pursuit of Tone” he claims that he simply outgrew the band. I can see that. I mean, the guy that wrote songs about poop and boobs is now working with the DoD and CIA on a F***ING SPACESHIP. DeLonge has also released the first volume in a three- book series, Sekret Machines: Gods, d was named UFO Researcher of the Year. AND he still released some new material under the Angels and Airwaves banner.

Which brings us to today. DeLonge has founded the To The Stars Academy, a “powerful vehicle for change” that seeks to create “a consortium among science, aerospace and entertainment that will work collectively to allow gifted researchers the freedom to explore exotic science and technologies with the infrastructure and resources to rapidly transition them to products that can change the world.” I’ll be honest, that sounds cool, but my ADD kicked in about four words in.. So I’ll take his word for it.

Step one is a crowdfunding campaign which will fund the build and launch of a spaceship. This sounds bat-shit, but here’s the actual invite to join in the fun from Delonge’s Facebook.

“My name is Tom DeLonge from the Blink-182. I have brought together an elite team from CIA, DOD and the FMR Director of Advanced Programs at Lockheed Martin’s SkunkWorks. We are aiming to build this ElectroMagnetic Vehicle to Travel instantaneously through Space, Air and Water by engineering the fabric of Space-Time. Our company is called To The Stars… and you can INVEST in our plan to revolutionize the world with technology that can change life as we know it.”

So far, 824 people have contributed the MINIMUM $200 investment or more, and have raised:

$384,128

Dayumn.. Maybe he’s on to something. I mean, Shit.. You give me $300, I’ll launch SOMETHING into space. somehow.