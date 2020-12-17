Tom DeLonge Praises New Girlfriend

Tom DeLonge is happy again!

The former Blink-182 frontman is gushing about the new woman in his life and praising her online.

In a new Instagram post, DeLonge shared a photo of him with his girlfriend Marie. He called Marie lovely, a “supernatural force” and credits her for keeping him grounded.

DeLonge was previously married for 18 years, eventually divorcing in 2019.

Do you think Tom’s girlfriend will help inspire new music for him? What kind of work would you like to see from Tom in the future?