Tom Morello: RATM Had “Zero Commercial Ambition”

Tom Morello has opened up about those early years of Rage Against the Machine.
In a new interview, Morello says that he was surprised at Rage’s commercial success, saying it was even surprising the band was able to “book a club gig.”
When it came to the band’s intentions, Morello says, “There was zero — zero — commercial ambition.”
Before Morello was in Rage, he had a record deal with a more commercial leaning band. Ultimately, he favored doing “music as a means of self-expression, with Zack’s tremendous lyrics and the band’s musical chemistry, and that was it.”
“I was surprised that we were ever even able to book a club gig." https://t.co/oXnuff6OzR
— Tone Deaf (@tonedeaf) December 17, 2020
How do you think Rage Against the Machine compares to more “commercial” bands? What is your favorite Rage Against the Machine song?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.