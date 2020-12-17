Tom Morello: RATM Had “Zero Commercial Ambition”

Tom Morello has opened up about those early years of Rage Against the Machine.

In a new interview, Morello says that he was surprised at Rage’s commercial success, saying it was even surprising the band was able to “book a club gig.”

When it came to the band’s intentions, Morello says, “There was zero — zero — commercial ambition.”

Before Morello was in Rage, he had a record deal with a more commercial leaning band. Ultimately, he favored doing “music as a means of self-expression, with Zack’s tremendous lyrics and the band’s musical chemistry, and that was it.”

“I was surprised that we were ever even able to book a club gig." https://t.co/oXnuff6OzR — Tone Deaf (@tonedeaf) December 17, 2020

How do you think Rage Against the Machine compares to more “commercial” bands? What is your favorite Rage Against the Machine song?