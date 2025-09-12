Top New Alt & Indie Albums This Week

Shutterstock

New Alternative & Indie (or Whatever) – Out September 12

Another Friday, another stack of releases, and this one leans heavy into the alt/indie spectrum. Whether you’re after math rock nostalgia, dream-pop haze, queer-punk statements, or post-punk chaos with a saxophone, September 12 is delivering. Here’s the rundown of what’s worth a spin this week.

Algernon Cadwallader – Trying Not to Have a Thought

The emo/math rock heroes are back with a full-length that’s as tangled and emotionally ragged as you’d hope. Angular guitar work, yelped vocals, and just the right amount of nostalgia. Ideal for anyone who came of age yelling Cap’n Jazz lyrics in a basement.

Asher White – 8 Tips for Catastrophe Living

Lo-fi and weird in the best way. Definitely a DIY bedroom indie energy. The kind of record that sounds like it was recorded next to a space heater and an open journal.

Boyish – Gun

Dream pop haze with a bruised indie rock core. Soft-focus guitars and vibes for days. Pairs well with late-night headphones and a sense of longing.

Baxter Dury – Allbarone

British sleaze-pop with literate, wry lyrics and swagger for miles. Think Jarvis Cocker if he got stuck at an art opening in 2025.

Between the Buried and Me – The Blue Nowhere

Prog-metalcore that might be a bit heavy for the X96 crowd, but worth a spin for anyone who likes their alt experimental and on the edge of chaos. Techy, weird, and theatrical.

Cafuné – Bite Reality

Alt-pop done right. Polished, catchy, and still rooted in indie aesthetics. Millennials and Gen Z will find a lot to love here. Think TikTok-adjacent but built to last.

Chameleons – Arctic Moon

First new record in ages. Deep post-punk/new wave vibes, leaning dark and moody. Legacy act, but with something new to say.

Die Spitz – Something to Consume

Sharp, gritty alt-rock with a sneer. Definitely scratches the angular punk itch.

Frost Children – Sister

Hyperpop-adjacent weirdness with Gen Z DNA all over it. Glitchy, genre-bending, and never boring.

Guerilla Toss – You’re Weird Now

Still psychedelic, still punk, still wild. Art-rock with serious fringe appeal. If you like your music feral and fluorescent, here you go.

King Princess – Girl Violence

Glam, queer, and loud. Emotional pop-alt chaos with enough edge to keep it in rotation past the release week.

Laveda – Love, Darla

Shimmering indie with a soft edge. More subtle, but still fits into the broader alt mood.

Liquid Mike – Hell Is an Airport

Lo-fi, grungy, and unapologetically raw. Basement-show energy with a bleeding heart.

Maruja – Pain to Power

Post-punk meets jazz-punk meets full-body intensity. This one rips. Bold, politically charged, and totally gripping. For fans of Black Midi or IDLES, but more sax.

Saturdays at Your Place – these things happen

Bedroom indie that’s confessional without being cloying. Tender, honest, and worth a headphone listen.

Wrapping Up

From math rock comebacks to post-punk sax freakouts, this release day feels unusually stacked. Some of these are destined for heavy rotation, others for cult-favorite status, but all of them prove the alt/indie lane is as restless and varied as ever. Queue it up, turn it loud, and find your new obsession.

