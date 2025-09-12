Sean Means Movie Review From September 12th, 2025

Opening Sept. 12, 2025
What I saw:
• Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale – rich people being rich – theaters – 3 stars
Directed By: Simon Curtis
Starring: Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern
• The Long Walk – dystopian thriller on the road – theaters – 4 stars
Directed By: Francis Lawrence
Starring: Cooper Hoffman, David Johnson, Garrett Wareing
——
Next week:
• A Big Bold Beautiful Journey
• Him
• The History of Sound
