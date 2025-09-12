Alt. Rock News

Sean Means Movie Review From September 12th, 2025

Opening Sept. 12, 2025

What I saw:

 • Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale – rich people being rich – theaters – 3 stars

Directed By: Simon Curtis

Starring: Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern

 • The Long Walk – dystopian thriller on the road – theaters – 4 stars

Directed By: Francis Lawrence

Starring: Cooper Hoffman, David Johnson, Garrett Wareing

Next week:

 • A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

 • Him

 • The History of Sound

