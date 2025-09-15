Boner of the Day For September 15th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: HUMPTY DUMPTY DUMPED

A whimsical Humpty Dumpty statue was stolen from Ocean Putt Golf in Cape May, New Jersey, early Sunday morning. Surveillance footage shows two men, one of whom climbed a fence and forcibly removed the statue from its perch. The statue was later found damaged a few properties away. Police are investigating the incident and searching for the suspects.

Boner Candidate #2: THE FEARLESS BEAR HUNTERS OF CORNELL UNIVERSITY

Two Cornell students legally hunted a bear and processed it in a communal kitchen at Ganędagǫ: Hall, prompting backlash and a police report, though no charges were filed. The university confirmed the students had valid New York State hunting licenses, but it’s unclear where the bear was killed. Images of the skinned bear circulated online, sparking mixed reactions from students, including concerns about health risks and legality. The kitchen was closed following the incident and remains off-limits until further notice.

Boner Candidate #3: IT TOOK HIM FOUR DAYS TO APOLOGIZE

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade apologized for a controversial remark made on air about homeless people during a segment on the murder of Iryna Zarutska. Kilmeade had suggested that homeless individuals should face “involuntary lethal injection,” a comment he later acknowledged as “callous” and apologized for. He clarified that not all homeless people are violent and expressed his belief that they deserve empathy and compassion.

