Bill Frost T.V. From September 15th, 2025

Futurama (Season 13, Monday Sept. 15, FXX/Hulu)

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34, Tuesday Sept. 16, ABC/Hulu)

High Potential (Season 2, Tuesday Sept. 16, ABC/Hulu)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Season 6, Tuesday Sept. 16. Bravo/Peacock)

Gen V (Season 2, Wednesday Sept. 17, Prime Video)

The Morning Show (Season 4, Wednesday Sept. 17, Apple TV+)

Black Rabbit (New Series, Thursday Sept. 18, Netflix)

Reasonable Doubt (Season 3, Thursday Sept. 18, Hulu)

Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past (New Series, Friday Sept. 19, Disney+)

Haunted Hotel (New Series, Friday Sept. 19, Netflix)

Swiped (Movie, Friday Sept. 19, Hulu)

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery (Documentary, Sunday Sept. 21, Hulu)

Tulsa King (Season 3, Sunday Sept. 21, Paramount+)

