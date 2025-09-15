Bill Frost T.V. From September 15th, 2025

Futurama (Season 13, Monday Sept. 15, FXX/Hulu)



Dancing With the Stars (Season 34, Tuesday Sept. 16, ABC/Hulu)



High Potential (Season 2, Tuesday Sept. 16, ABC/Hulu)



The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Season 6, Tuesday Sept. 16. Bravo/Peacock)



Gen V (Season 2, Wednesday Sept. 17, Prime Video)



The Morning Show (Season 4, Wednesday Sept. 17, Apple TV+)



Black Rabbit (New Series, Thursday Sept. 18, Netflix)



Reasonable Doubt (Season 3, Thursday Sept. 18, Hulu)



Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past (New Series, Friday Sept. 19, Disney+)



Haunted Hotel (New Series, Friday Sept. 19, Netflix)



Swiped (Movie, Friday Sept. 19, Hulu)



Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery (Documentary, Sunday Sept. 21, Hulu)



Tulsa King (Season 3, Sunday Sept. 21, Paramount+)

