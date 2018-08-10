Toto Releases Studio Version of Weezer Cover

Because one cover deserves another

The Toto-Weezer cover cycle has come to full completion as Toto just released their official studio version of Weezer’s “Hash Pipe.” The band performed the song in Vancouver as a “tribute to Weezer,” following Weezer scoring a major hit with a version of Toto’s “Africa.” Back in June, Weezer brought out Toto’s Steve Porcaro to play the keyboard solo during the band’s performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “Hash Pipe” as done by Toto is available for purchase digitally and via streaming services.