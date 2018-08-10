Weird Al Yankovic Joined Weezer To Play Toto’s “Africa”

The cover king crashes a cover

No, you’re not crazy. Everywhere you turn you’re hearing Toto’s 1982 hit “Africa.” The song has gained somewhat cult status after a resurgence thanks to a cover by Weezer.

If you ever wanted to hear the song done on the accordion, you’re in luck, with Weird Al Yankovic providing the squeezebox.

Yankovic joined Weezer on stage Wednesday night in Los Angeles, to perform the keyboard solo and lend his voice to the harmonies.