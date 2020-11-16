Tower Records Reopens After 14 Years

A music industry icon is back! Tower Records is back open after 14 years. The well-known record store has relaunched online selling vinyl, CDs, cassettes, and Tower merchandise.

The new CEO, who followed owner Russ Solomon after his death, says the return of Tower Records has been a “great success.”

The legendary music chain once served clients like Prince and Dave Grohl. https://t.co/zYNTpCnQRm — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) November 16, 2020

The company will also relaunch its Pulse! Magazine which will feature album reviews and artist interviews.

In the age of digital downloads and streaming, do you think you would purchase music?