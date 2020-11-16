Is Liam Gallagher’s New Single A Holiday Song?

Ex-Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher is hinting that his new single will be a holiday tune.

On Monday, Gallagher shared a festive-sounding snippet of a song called “All You’re Dreaming Of” to Instagram.

Gallagher says the tune is “perfect for this time of year” and that “Bing Crosby would have been proud.”

“All You’re Dreaming Of” will be released later this month on vinyl as well as digital platforms, with proceeds going to Action For Children UK.

What’s your favorite rock holiday song? Are there too many ‘new’ holiday songs released these days?