Evanescence To Livestream First Show Of 2020

Evanescence is one of many bands whose 2020 touring plans were put on hold due to the pandemic – now they’re joining the livestream concert craze.

The band will perform a live set from Rock Falcon Studio in Nashville, where they recorded their most recent album The Bitter Truth.

The show will air Saturday, Dec. 5th at 4 pm EST. Tickets purchased before Dec. 1st are $9.99 and can be found at EvanescenceLive.com.

Have you checked out any concert livestreams? Are they worth paying for, or have you stuck with free streams for now?