Evanescence To Livestream First Show Of 2020

Evanescence is one of many bands whose 2020 touring plans were put on hold due to the pandemic – now they’re joining the livestream concert craze.
The band will perform a live set from Rock Falcon Studio in Nashville, where they recorded their most recent album The Bitter Truth.
.@evanescence announce A Live Session From Rock Falcon Studio stream. https://t.co/EykV0QNplj pic.twitter.com/UE2VtlduuJ
— Kerrang! Magazine (@KerrangMagazine) November 16, 2020
The show will air Saturday, Dec. 5th at 4 pm EST. Tickets purchased before Dec. 1st are $9.99 and can be found at EvanescenceLive.com.
Have you checked out any concert livestreams? Are they worth paying for, or have you stuck with free streams for now?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.