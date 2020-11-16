Smashing Pumpkins New Video Features 2 Special Guests

The Smashing Pumpkins video for the song “Wyttch” includes cameos by frontman Billy Corgan’s kids, Augustus and Philomena.

“Wyttch” is off the band’s soon-to-be-released album CYR.

In a recent interview, Corgan said he’s “ecstatic” that the reaction to the new record has been “99% positive, which obviously never happens.”

He added, “So something must be wrong. I’m probably dead and we’re doing this interview from heaven…”

CYR is slated to come out on November 27.

What do you think of the “Wyttch” video? What do you expect from the new album?