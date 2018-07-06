Travel Brigade for July 6th, 2018

Places to Visit in Utah County
- International Restaurants – there are 16 nationalities of restaurants within a five-block radius in Downtown Provo
- Full of Fun Festivals – There are 14 different festivals taking place in Utah County taking place between next weekend and Labor Day.
- Live Music – check out Velour Music Gallery and the free Provo Rooftop Concert Series.
- The Outdoors – hiking and mountain biking all over the place, including at Sundance Resort.
- Theaters – find live theater and musicals at Sundance, SCERA Center for the Arts and Covey Center for the Arts.
- Unique things to do in Utah Valley – tour a llama farm or even rent one!
- What’s New in Utah Valley – find a silent dance party at Quiet Riot where everyone dances to their own music on headphones.
- Accommodations – besides hotels, bed and breakfasts, mountain cabins and resort spots, you can even rent a tree house!
