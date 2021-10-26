Travis Barker Got Kourtney Kardashian’s Lips Tattooed Over His Ex’s Name

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is pretty serious about Kourtney Kardashian.

Barker recently got Kourtney’s lips tattooed over the name of his ex.

The tribute to his fiancee is located on his arm.

The artist who did the tattoo also included a large scorpion on Barker’s arm, which was shared on Instagram.

Do you have any tattoos you regret? Do you think Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian will have a long relationship?