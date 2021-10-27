Boner of the Day for October 27th 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: LOOK HOW DIVERSE WE ARE

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence used a blatantly Photoshoped image for the cover of their annual diversity report.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: TONY WAS A BIT CREEPY WITH THAT ONE

Tony Romo made some gross comments regarding Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen while he was commentating a game.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #3: DAD’S DEAD, HE DON’T CARE

A woman took sexy Instagram pictures in front of her father’s casket.

via Daily Mail

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: YOUR CHILD NEEDED A BIT OF HELP; WE WERE JUST HELPING

School photoshoot company Lifetouch is under fire for charging extra for a “retouching” service that would Photoshop the pictures to be ‘prettier’ with whiter teeth, no freckles and more.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: WE DON’T NEGOTIATE WITH TERRORISTS WHO NEED MORE TIME TO DO THEIR HOMEWORK

A teacher from Ridgefield Memorial High School replied to an Arab American student with “we don’t negotiate with terrorists” when the student asked for extra time on his schoolwork.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #3: I’M HERE TO CLAIM THE REWARD

$25,000 was offered by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to anyone who could show evidence of fraud in the 2020 election. His first payout was to a progressive poll worker who showed evidence of a republican voter trying to vote for Trump twice.

via Salon