Boner of the Day for October 27th 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: LOOK HOW DIVERSE WE ARE
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence used a blatantly Photoshoped image for the cover of their annual diversity report.
Boner Candidate #2: TONY WAS A BIT CREEPY WITH THAT ONE
Tony Romo made some gross comments regarding Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen while he was commentating a game.
Boner Candidate #3: DAD’S DEAD, HE DON’T CARE
A woman took sexy Instagram pictures in front of her father’s casket.
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: YOUR CHILD NEEDED A BIT OF HELP; WE WERE JUST HELPING
School photoshoot company Lifetouch is under fire for charging extra for a “retouching” service that would Photoshop the pictures to be ‘prettier’ with whiter teeth, no freckles and more.
Boner Candidate #2: WE DON’T NEGOTIATE WITH TERRORISTS WHO NEED MORE TIME TO DO THEIR HOMEWORK
A teacher from Ridgefield Memorial High School replied to an Arab American student with “we don’t negotiate with terrorists” when the student asked for extra time on his schoolwork.
Boner Candidate #3: I’M HERE TO CLAIM THE REWARD
$25,000 was offered by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to anyone who could show evidence of fraud in the 2020 election. His first payout was to a progressive poll worker who showed evidence of a republican voter trying to vote for Trump twice.
