Boners

Boner Fight for October 27th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: DAD’S DEAD, HE DON’T CARE

A woman took sexy Instagram pictures in front of her father’s casket.

via Daily Mail

Boner Candidate #2: WE DON’T NEGOTIATE WITH TERRORISTS WHO NEED MORE TIME TO DO THEIR HOMEWORK

A teacher from Ridgefield Memorial High School replied to an Arab American student with “we don’t negotiate with terrorists” when the student asked for extra time on his schoolwork.

via The New York Post

