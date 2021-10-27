Boner Fight for October 27th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: DAD’S DEAD, HE DON’T CARE
A woman took sexy Instagram pictures in front of her father’s casket.
Boner Candidate #2: WE DON’T NEGOTIATE WITH TERRORISTS WHO NEED MORE TIME TO DO THEIR HOMEWORK
A teacher from Ridgefield Memorial High School replied to an Arab American student with “we don’t negotiate with terrorists” when the student asked for extra time on his schoolwork.
