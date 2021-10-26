Serj Tankian Gives COVID Update

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian is giving fans an update on his Covid-19 status.

Thanking fans for their well-wishes last week, Serj said in a statement, ​“I am overwhelmed and extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and concern from friends and strangers alike. I am doing well and hoping to be clear of all symptoms soon.”

Serj also said that he thinks having a vaccine minimized his reaction to the virus.

​“I believe that being vaccinated helped minimize my symptoms and suffering,” he said.

“That said I’m happy I along with my elder parents are vaccinated,” Serj ended his statement. “Thank you again for all the love.”

