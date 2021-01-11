Travis Barker Teams Up With Escape The Fate For ‘Not My Problem’

Escape The Fate have teamed up with Blink-182’s Travis Barker on the new single ‘Not My Problem’.

The band dropped the song and a full music video on Monday, from their upcoming album Chemical Warfare.

Barker isn’t the only guest star to appear on Chemical Warfare – violin maestro Lindsey Stirling appears on the previously-released “Invincible”. The album will be out on April 16th.

