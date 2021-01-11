COUPLE ALERT: Kourtney Kardashian and Blink 182’s Travis Barker?

It appears Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182’s Travis Barker are growing closer.

They have been seen leaving flirty comments under each other’s Instagram posts.

Sources say they talk everyday and she consults him on work projects.

Kourtney Kardashian 'getting closer' to Blink 182's Travis Barker https://t.co/ZquaZ7D9ct — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) January 11, 2021

Kourtney gave his 15-year-old daughter the same $795 Prada bag she gave sister Khloe for Christmas.

Friends of Kourtney and Travis want them to date.

What do you think of the pair as a potential couple?