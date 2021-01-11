News

X96 I.P.O. | January 10, 2021

Posted on

X96’S Inital Public Offereing : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Kings of Leon “The Bandit”
  • Bakar “1st Time”
  • Deftones “Ceremony”
  • Jawny “Sabotage”
  • Meg Meyers “Any Way You Wanna Love”
  • Chevelle “Self Destrctor”
  • Shaed “No Other Way”
  • ONR featuring Sarah Barthel of Phantogram “Must Stop”
  • AJR “Sir Sly”
  • nothing, nowhere. “Fake Friend”
  • Kennyhoopla featuring Travis Barker “Estellia”
  • The Dirty Nil “Blunt Force Concussion”

