X96 I.P.O. | January 10, 2021

X96’S Inital Public Offereing : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Kings of Leon “The Bandit”
- Bakar “1st Time”
- Deftones “Ceremony”
- Jawny “Sabotage”
- Meg Meyers “Any Way You Wanna Love”
- Chevelle “Self Destrctor”
- Shaed “No Other Way”
- ONR featuring Sarah Barthel of Phantogram “Must Stop”
- AJR “Sir Sly”
- nothing, nowhere. “Fake Friend”
- Kennyhoopla featuring Travis Barker “Estellia”
- The Dirty Nil “Blunt Force Concussion”
