Trent Reznor and Billy Corgan to Join David Bowie Virtual Tribute

David Bowie had an impressive list of collaborators and musicians he influenced. Many of those artists will be getting together for a virtual celebration in January.

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction, and more will gather together on Bowie’s birthday for “A Bowie Celebration.”

Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan, and more will partake in a virtual tribute to David Bowie, organized by Bowie’s long-time pianist, Mike Garson https://t.co/No187KLilc pic.twitter.com/8xksuWqXnh — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 27, 2020

You can buy tickets for the livestream online with “early bird pricing” until Nov. 1. There will also be a bundle package with merchandise on top of the ticket.

