Damon Albarn: Gorillaz Movie in the Works

Posted on

Damon Albarn from Gorillaz has a lot on his plate already, but he has a lot more planned for the band’s future.

In a new interview, Albarn says that he is working on a Gorillaz movie. It will be a full-length feature and an addition to a new “season” of the band’s Song Machine.

Apparently, there were plans for a Gorillaz movie in 2003, but the studio scrapped the idea for not being family-friendly enough.

Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez is out now and features music from Beck, Robert Smith, and Elton John.

Would you watch a full-length Gorillaz movie? Have you checked out the band’s new album?

