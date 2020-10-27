Damon Albarn: Gorillaz Movie in the Works

Damon Albarn from Gorillaz has a lot on his plate already, but he has a lot more planned for the band’s future.
In a new interview, Albarn says that he is working on a Gorillaz movie. It will be a full-length feature and an addition to a new “season” of the band’s Song Machine.
Apparently, there were plans for a Gorillaz movie in 2003, but the studio scrapped the idea for not being family-friendly enough.
Damon Albarn says an animated Gorillaz movie is being written.https://t.co/qaPCSWQ6RD pic.twitter.com/TC5f8VDDfW
— The FADER (@thefader) October 27, 2020
Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez is out now and features music from Beck, Robert Smith, and Elton John.
Would you watch a full-length Gorillaz movie? Have you checked out the band’s new album?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.