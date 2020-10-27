Damon Albarn: Gorillaz Movie in the Works

Damon Albarn from Gorillaz has a lot on his plate already, but he has a lot more planned for the band’s future.

In a new interview, Albarn says that he is working on a Gorillaz movie. It will be a full-length feature and an addition to a new “season” of the band’s Song Machine.

Apparently, there were plans for a Gorillaz movie in 2003, but the studio scrapped the idea for not being family-friendly enough.

Damon Albarn says an animated Gorillaz movie is being written.

Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez is out now and features music from Beck, Robert Smith, and Elton John.

