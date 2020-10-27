News

Tenacious D Recruit Stars & Politicians For ‘Time Warp’ Cover

Tenacious D are promoting voter turnout while paying tribute to The Rocky Horror Picture Show with a star-studded cover of “Time Warp”.

The duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass were joined by celebrities like original Rocky Horror star Susan Sarandon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mark Ruffalo, and others – as well as political figures like Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.

Proceeds from a special vinyl single of ‘Time Warp’ will go toward Rock The Vote.

What’s your favorite song from Rocky Horror? Is it a Halloween tradition in your house?

