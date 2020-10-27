Tenacious D Recruit Stars & Politicians For ‘Time Warp’ Cover

Tenacious D are promoting voter turnout while paying tribute to The Rocky Horror Picture Show with a star-studded cover of “Time Warp”.
The duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass were joined by celebrities like original Rocky Horror star Susan Sarandon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mark Ruffalo, and others – as well as political figures like Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.
Watch @TenaciousD cover the iconic "Time Warp" in an incredibly fun video with @Phoebe_Bridgers, Elizabeth Warren, @EricAndre, @KarenO, Susan Sarandon, and more: https://t.co/U3d97GF8Ya pic.twitter.com/eZzqbFSlXO
— Consequence of Sound (@consequence) October 27, 2020
Proceeds from a special vinyl single of ‘Time Warp’ will go toward Rock The Vote.
What’s your favorite song from Rocky Horror? Is it a Halloween tradition in your house?
